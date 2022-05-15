Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0001

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $33,511.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

