Barclays Trims Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price to $7.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.