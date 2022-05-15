Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bath & Body Works worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $306,482,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

BBWI stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

