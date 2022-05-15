Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

