Belt 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

