Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $26.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYND. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

