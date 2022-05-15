BG Investment Services Inc. Invests $40.56 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 36.6% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.41. 5,360,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.60 and a 200 day moving average of $450.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $386.78 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

