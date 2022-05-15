BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Reaches $5.93 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 73.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $246,646.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

