Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.