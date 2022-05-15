BitRewards (BIT) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $27,826.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

