BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 125,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,947. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

