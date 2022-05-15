Bleichroeder LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

MIST traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 56,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

