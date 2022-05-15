Bleichroeder LP Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $18.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. 4,909,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

