Bleichroeder LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. OptiNose accounts for 0.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 60,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,786. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

