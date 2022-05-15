Bleichroeder LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,720,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. OptiNose accounts for 0.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,762.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 60,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,786. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.
In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptiNose (OPTN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.