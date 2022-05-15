Bleichroeder LP Makes New $620,000 Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.26% of CTI BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

