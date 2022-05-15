Blue Protocol (BLUE) 1-Day Volume Hits $119.00

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $285,526.04 and $119.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00104297 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol's total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

