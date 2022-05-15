Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.22.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

