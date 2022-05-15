Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

