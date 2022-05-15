BR Malls Participações S.A. (BRMSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0173 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BRMSY stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.55. BR Malls Participações has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

