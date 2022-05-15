Brandywine Managers LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Brandywine Managers LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,837 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises approximately 24.9% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 13,123,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809,494. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.