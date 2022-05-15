Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 187 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $14.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.57. 627,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.78. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

