Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.04.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.