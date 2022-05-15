Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,438,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

