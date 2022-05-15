Bridgefront Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 2,431,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.