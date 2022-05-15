Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,742. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

