Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,336. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

