Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

NYSE ACC remained flat at $$64.75 on Friday. 2,380,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

