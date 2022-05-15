Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 4,477,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

