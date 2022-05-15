Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $58.50. 3,014,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

