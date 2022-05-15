Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $176.44. The stock had a trading volume of 906,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,939. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.