Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,379. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

