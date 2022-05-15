Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 318 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $122,830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.