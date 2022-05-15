Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 9,036 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after buying an additional 280,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock valued at $88,566,947 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.