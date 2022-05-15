Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $139.38. 771,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

