Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $24,112,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,054. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

