Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.68% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $67,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

