Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. "

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadwind by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadwind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

