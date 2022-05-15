Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $504.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,443. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 288,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

