Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $1,370,728 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 293,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. Blackbaud has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -679.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

