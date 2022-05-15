Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock worth $1,084,813. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

