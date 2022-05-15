Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

