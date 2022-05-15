Brokerages Expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,500 shares of company stock worth $100,275.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 136,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

