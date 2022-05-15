Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.70. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $104.43 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

