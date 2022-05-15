Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to report $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.04 million to $28.47 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $22.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $152.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.49 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 443,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

