Brokerages Expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $372.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 9,404,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

