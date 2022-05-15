Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) will post sales of $6.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 673,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

