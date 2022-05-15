Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $39.21

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 16,440,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,671,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 207,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

