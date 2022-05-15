Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $150.57

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.25. 450,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

