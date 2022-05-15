Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Target Price at $14.86

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

