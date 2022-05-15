Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $15.00

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 308,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $113,243. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

